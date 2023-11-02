Naked Man In US Steals Patrol Vehicle After Assaulting Cop, Crashes It Into Another Car

The officer involved in the fight reported minor injuries

A naked man in Las Vegas allegedly assaulted a police officer before stealing his patrol car, and then crashing his vehicle into another car, New York Post reported. The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police police received a call regarding a naked man near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive.

When the first responding officer found him, a fight broke out between the two. A video of the bizarre incident that has gone viral on social media shows the naked man appearing to be hitting and pushing the police officer before getting into his patrol vehicle and taking off. He eventually crashed into another car following a high-speed chase through city streets.

Here's the video:



Last night a naked man beat up a Las Vegas Metro Police officer and then stole his truck (🎥 Kyle Even) pic.twitter.com/RJwXQINyoa — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 1, 2023

Both the passengers in the SUV were critically injured after the crash and were rushed to University Medical Center for emergency treatment, according to the police.

Kyle Even, a nearby driver, who captured the video, told KLAS, ''You got a cop and a naked dude. I thought he was going to be handcuffed and thrown to the ground. The cop kind of seemed he was, like, protecting him from somebody coming through and hitting him. I was just glad the cop didn't get run over.''

The naked man was later identified as 29-year-old Clyde Cabulisan, who also suffered severe injuries in the crash. He was taken into custody before also being taken to the hospital.

According to court documents, Cabulisan is facing four charges: Robbery, driver disobeying peace officer and endangering people/property, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and battery on a protected person. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

He initially was reported to have been ''possibly experiencing a mental health crisis'' Las Vegas TV station KTNV reported, based on police accounts.

Meanwhile, the police officer involved in the fight reported only minor injuries.