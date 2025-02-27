Many Injured After Vehicle Rams People In Suspected Terror Attack In Israel

A vehicle rammed into pedestrians in northern Israel on Thursday in what police described as a "suspected terror attack", leaving at least seven people wounded according to medics.

"There is suspicion that this is a terror attack. Police forces successfully intercepted a suspicious vehicle, apprehending a suspect suspected to be responsible for the ramming" at the Karkur junction south of the city of Haifa, police said in a statement.

Israel's first responders, Magen David Adom, said their team was treating seven casualties at the site of the incident, including one in serious condition.

