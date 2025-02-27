Advertisement

Many Injured After Vehicle Rams People In Suspected Terror Attack In Israel

At least one person is critical while others have suffered moderate-to-serious injuries.

Read Time: 1 min
Police forces successfully intercepted a suspicious vehicle.
Jerusalem:

A vehicle rammed into pedestrians in northern Israel on Thursday in what police described as a "suspected terror attack", leaving at least seven people wounded according to medics.

"There is suspicion that this is a terror attack. Police forces successfully intercepted a suspicious vehicle, apprehending a suspect suspected to be responsible for the ramming" at the Karkur junction south of the city of Haifa, police said in a statement.

Israel's first responders, Magen David Adom, said their team was treating seven casualties at the site of the incident, including one in serious condition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

