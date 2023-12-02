Man Who Was Punched By Mike Tyson On Plane Demands Over 3 Crore Payout

Mike Tyson was filmed assaulting a man on a JetBlue flight in April 2022.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson could have to pay out a massive 350,000 pounds (over Rs 3 crores) to a man he repeatedly punched on a plane last year. Tyson was filmed assaulting passenger Melvin Townsend on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco in April 2022. The footage appeared to show the 57-year-old over the back of his seat and delivering a flurry of blows to the man, who appeared to be left with bruises and some bleeding after the incident. Back then, a representative for Tyson said that the passenger had been aggressive. They also claimed that the former boxing champion snapped after the passenger "wouldn't stop provoking him".

Now, a year after the incident, Melvin Townsend is demanding 350,000 pounds in damage after incurring hefty medical costs following the incident. According to TMZ, a letter from Mr Townsend's legal representatives claimed that their client experienced pain in his head and neck as well as a loss of consciousness, concussion and contusion on the head. The man also allegedly suffered nausea, headaches, depression, memory issues, sleep issues, mood disturbances, vertigo and compromised vision in the wake of the violent incident.

According to the outlet, Mr Townsend was without medical insurance at the time of the incident so he claims that he had to pay out significant costs. He is reportedly still receiving treatment on his stomach and is visiting neurologists, a psychologist and a back pain specialist.

Mr Townsend's legal representatives have now written a letter to Tyson's representatives outlining their demands. They've even threatened a lawsuit if an agreement cannot be reached.

However, Tyson's lawyer has rejected the call for a settlement, stating: "I have received a shakedown letter related to some instigator's harassment of Mike a year ago and the aftermath". "There will be no shakedown payment," he said.

Notably, Tyson did not face any criminal charges for punching Mr Townsend on the plane. In 2022, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said there would be no charges against the former fighter as he was provoked by Mr Townsend before the incident occurred.

The former heavyweight boxing champion, on the other hand, admitted he regreted the incident and claimed he was "irritated and high". "That's not me!" he joked when asked about the incident on the Jimmy Kimmel show.