Man Who Forced Son To Run On Treadmill, Causing His Death Gets 25 Years Jail

The accused was arrested on March 9, 2022, for his son's death

A New Jersey father has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for abusing his 6-year-old son to death. Christopher Gregor was found guilty of child endangerment and manslaughter in May after a jury heard evidence that he forced his son, Corey Micciolo, to perform abusive treadmill workouts, leading to the boy's death. The prosecutor alleged the child died from injuries sustained during the father's abuse.

The sentence comes after a four-week trial and nearly three-and-a-half years after the boy's death in April 2021, reports Newsnation.

A video shown in the courtroom showed Gregor increasing the speed on a treadmill, causing his son to fly off and fall six times. Gregor allegedly thought the boy was too fat. On April 2, Corey woke up from a nap nauseated, stumbling around and slurring his words. Surveillance footage shows Gregor carrying the boy's limp and battered body into the hospital shortly before he died.

A registered nurse testified the little boy was not showing any signs that he “was verbal” as his head tilted backwards in the examination room. The injuries were so severe that Corey suffered a seizure during a CT scan, forcing medical staff to take emergency measures. Despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead shortly before 5 pm.

In a statement to the judge ahead of his sentencing, Christopher Gregor denied responsibility for his son's death. “I did nothing to cause Corey's passing,” Gregor said, as per Newsnation. “I didn't hurt my son. I loved him, and I still do. I regret not bringing him to the hospital sooner. I didn't know how sick he was. I didn't know. I just thought he was tired.”

Corey's mother, Breanna Micciolo called Gregor a “monster” who had made her life “an absolute living nightmare.” “Are you that crazy that you convinced yourself you didn't do this?” she asked, adding, “I hate you, and I will never forgive you.”