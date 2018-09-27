Man Undergoes Plastic Surgery After Being Attacked By "Dead" Kangaroo

Billy Willox was attacked after he stopped to check the animal's pouch for a joey assuming the kangaroo had been struck by a car and killed.

World | | Updated: September 27, 2018 10:23 IST
Billy Willox had the ligaments and skin tissue around his eyes torn by an eastern grey kangaroo.

Canberra: 

An Australian man had to undergo plastic surgery after being attacked by a kangaroo he thought to be dead.

Billy Willox had the ligaments and skin tissue around his eyes torn by an eastern grey kangaroo on the side of a road here after he stopped to check the animal's pouch on September 11 for a joey assuming the kangaroo had been struck by a car and killed, reports Xinhua news agency.

"All of a sudden, it just got up," Willox told the media on Thursday.

"Before I knew it, it had gone for my eyes. It was very, very quick. I just couldn't move away from it."

Willox, a bus driver who was on his way to work at the time of the attack, kicked the marsupial away and managed to drive home despite blood pouring from his eyes.

Willox's partner described the scene upon his return home as "gruesome".

He was rushed to Canberra Hospital where he underwent plastic surgery.

