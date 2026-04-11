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Man Sets World Record With 188 Double-Under Skips In One Minute

This success reflects not only his physical ability, but also his precise coordination and timing.

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Man Sets World Record With 188 Double-Under Skips In One Minute
After completing the attempt, Ali Musa celebrated enthusiastically.
  • Ali Musa set a new record with 188 double-under skips in one minute
  • The record was achieved on December 15, 2025, in Kashgar, China
  • He surpassed the previous record by four skips
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In an impressive display of speed and skill, a new record has been set in the world of skipping. The achievement highlights how determination and practice can lead to remarkable success in a short span of time. Ali Musa achieved 188 double-under skips in just one minute. This record was set on December 15, 2025, in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, reported the Guinness World Records.

Surpassed The Old Record

After completing the attempt, Ali Musa celebrated enthusiastically. He surpassed the previous record by four skips, making his achievement in this competitive category even more special.

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Amazing Achievement

This success reflects not only his physical ability, but also his precise coordination and timing. With this new record, Ali Musa has set a high bar for future athletes.

Ali Musa's remarkable feat of completing 188 double-under skips in just one minute stands as a powerful testament to dedication, discipline, and athletic excellence. By surpassing the previous record, he has not only earned a place in the Guinness World Records but also inspired aspiring athletes around the world to push their limits.

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