Man Fined After Dog Spotted Behind Wheel Of Speeding Car

The dog sat obediently behind the wheel, the police said on Facebook.

A man in Slovakia was fined after traffic camera captured his dog behind the wheel of his car. In a Facebook post on Friday, the police said the incident took place in the western Slovakian village of Sterusy. They shared the news of their interaction with the dog driving the car about its "irresponsible" behaviour in a fun way. The car was going 6.8 miles per hour (nearly 11 kmph) over the speed limit, Business Insider said in a report.

"Mr dog, you exceeded the speed in the village: your driving certificates..." the police said in the translated post.

"Please, I don't have..." barked the dog. Well, you'll pay extra for that. Do you have anything, please? "I don't have..." the police's post further added to the fake conversation.

The Facebook post further said that the police officers could not believe themselves when the photo popped up on the police radar and showed just the dog with no human in sight.

"Instead of a photo of the driver, a brown hunting dog, who sat obediently behind the wheel of a Skoda and peeked out the windshield promising young deer," the post continued.

The driver told the cops that the dog had jumped on his lap during the driver, but they couldn't identify any sudden movement inside the car while reviewing the footage.

The driver was fined, but the police did not mention the amount or the charges that he faced.

The police asked the drivers to follow proper protocols while transporting their pets, adding such things can cause safety issues.

"Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving," the Facebook post said.

A similar incident took place in Colorado in May this year, when a man tried to get out of his own legal troubles by swapping places with his dog while at a traffic stop.