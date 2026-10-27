Man Accused Of Killing And Eating 38 People Arrested In Uganda, Top General Says "Will Be Executed"

Ugandan security forces have arrested a man accused of killing and eating 38 people over a 15-year period, according to the country's military chief. The suspect, identified as Mujurizi Moses, is accused of committing the crimes between 2010 and 2025 in the districts of Masaka, Ibanda and Kazo. Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announced the arrest in a post on X on Monday evening. He described Moses as one of the country's worst serial killers and cannibals and said the suspect would face a public trial.

In his social media post, General Kainerugaba wrote, "I am glad to inform our fellow citizens that the security forces have arrested the evil Mujurizi Moses. The worst serial killer and cannibal in Uganda's history. He killed and ate 38 people between 2010 and 2025 in Masaka, Ibanda and Kazo. We will try him in public and definitely execute him."

Moses is accused of carrying out a series of brutal killings over the years. According to local investigators, he allegedly targeted entire families, breaking into homes and attacking victims with a machete. In the most brutal incident, his alleged accomplices reportedly drilled into the house of Pentecostal pastor Steven Mugambe and hacked all occupants to death, Metro reported.

In other instances, he reportedly lured victims with promises of a relationship before killing them. Mujulizi was reportedly captured several times in the past but escaped or was released under disputed circumstances.

Following his arrest, authorities reportedly recovered physical evidence from the suspect's residence. Investigators are also examining unresolved missing-person cases and homicide records from the region to determine whether they are linked to the alleged crimes.

However, the allegations against Moses will need to be established through legal proceedings.

The arrest has drawn attention to a series of alleged killings spanning more than a decade. Further details about the investigation and the evidence collected by authorities are awaited.