Maldives Minister Mahendra Gondeea Offers Prayers At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Mauritius Minister of Arts and Culture Mahendra Gondeea offered prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Sunday.

Expressing his happiness, Mr Gondeea said, "I came to Ram Mandir and went to all three places. I did the puja and Ram Mandir is very big. The construction has not been completed yet. But when it is done, I think it will be the best temple in the world. This is my good fortune. I came here after a year. It's been a year since I came here. There were many people there. I am extremely happy that I have taken part in this. This Ram Mandir is developing well. People around the world will see its development," he told ANI.

Expressing disappointment over not attending Maha Kumbh, he said, "Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend Maha Kumbh, because there are some urgent works in Mauritius."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of Maha Kumbh 2025, calling it a unique opportunity for people from across the country and the world to witness Uttar Pradesh and India's cultural and spiritual grandeur.

According to a release, while speaking at the closing ceremony of Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2025 on Sunday afternoon, CM Yogi emphasized the special significance of this year's Mahakumbh, as it marks a rare celestial alignment occurring after 144 years.

The 45-day grand event, from January 13 to February 26, begins on Monday and is expected to attract 40 crore visitors. "No other country, apart from India and China, boasts such a massive population," the Chief Minister remarked.

