Malaysian Actor Alleges 2 Decades Of Domestic Abuse By Husband, Pics Show Bruises On Her Face

Ms Wilson's Instagram post sparked widespread outrage and support from fellow celebrities and the public. Actress Sarimah Ibrahim commented, "You don't and never deserve this ever."

Following Ms Wilson's post, police arrested her husband under the Domestic Violence Act and booked him for criminal intimidation. Kuantan police chief assistant commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu confirmed the arrest, Independent reported.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman revealed that the incident that led to Ms Wilson's black eye was triggered by her decision to leave and live separately, which angered her husband and led to the altercation.

"The victim filed a police report on 27 November and her husband was arrested yesterday after reporting to the Kuantan district police headquarters. Today, the suspect was brought to court for a remand application," he said.

The actor, who is also a model, expressed frustration that her previous pleas for help had been ignored. "I've filed police reports for the beatings I endured all these while but no action has been taken. Instead, it backfired on me," she was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The case has drawn widespread attention and renewed calls for stronger protections and justice for victims of domestic abuse in Malaysia. In the past, Malaysia's police force has faced criticism for its handling of domestic abuse cases, with a documented history of inadequate responses. In some instances, authorities have been accused of downplaying the severity of domestic abuse incidents.

According to the South China Morning Post, the number of domestic violence cases surged during the pandemic, with a reported 42 per cent increase in 2021 compared to the previous year, totalling 7,468 cases. The alarming trend continued, with 2,794 cases recorded nationwide from 2021 to 2023, according to Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri.



