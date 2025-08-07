Australia: Woman Chained To Bed By Boyfriend Over Cheating Suspicion, Escapes During ATM Visit

In a deeply disturbing case from Australia, a woman was allegedly chained to a bed by her boyfriend to stop her from "sneaking out to have sex with other men," local police said, according to News Corp Australia. The shocking case has drawn international attention and raises serious concerns over domestic abuse and control.

The woman, identified as Broadie McGugan, had reportedly been in a relationship with 34-year-old Zane Woodward since September 2024. According to police, the abuse began escalating earlier this year, with the accused going so far as to chain her ankle to a bed at night, using a heavy metal cuff and padlock.

According to the News Portal, investigators allege that Woodward took away her phone, wallet, and keys, cutting her off from friends, family, and work. Over time, his behaviour reportedly became more extreme, chaining her not just at night but even during the day, unlocking her only for meals or to use the toilet. On some occasions, he allegedly denied her even those basic needs.

McGugan's chance to escape came on Tuesday, when Woodward took her to an ATM in Oak Flats, New South Wales. Seizing the opportunity, she ran and hid inside a nearby pharmacy, where she managed to flag down a customer for help. Meanwhile, Woodward allegedly drove around looking for her.

She was taken to Shellharbour Hospital by police, where doctors found she had multiple broken ribs, extensive bruising, and a fractured eye socket - injuries believed to be several weeks old.

Woodward was arrested 24 hours later and charged with a series of domestic violence-related offences, including kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, intimidation, and unlawful detention. He was refused bail and is expected to appear in court again in October.

The case has sparked outrage across Australia and abroad, highlighting the ongoing crisis of domestic violence and the importance of early intervention.