1 Dead, Several Injured As Explosion Flattens Baltimore Homes: Reports

The explosion has levelled section of row houses, strewing rubble about

A major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, leveling several houses, trapping at least five people and critically injuring three, firefighters said. One person has been killed in the explosion, US media reported.

Images on WBFF television showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about.

Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 posted on Twitter.

"Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called," the union said on Twitter.

The union tweeted photos of rescue workers climbing over a pile of debris.