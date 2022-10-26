Video Shows Iran Mourners Heading To Mahsa Amini's Grave Despite Crackdown

Despite the crackdown, mourners flock to the grave of Mahsa Amini in Iran.

Thousands of people visit Mahsa Jina Amini's cemetery on the 40th day after her murder by Iran's "Morality Police" to show their respect. Videos posted online show Iranian mourners chanting at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Amini's village in the western Kurdistan province. The protesters were calling for the Islamic Republic's destruction and chanting "Death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei."

According to a report by news agency Reuters, Iranian security forces opened fire at mourners, a witness said on Wednesday, while state media said people at the cemetery had clashed with riot police.

"The riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery for Mahsa's memorial ceremony ... dozens have been arrested," the witness said. Iranian authorities were not available to comment.

A witness said, "men and women have gathered around Amini's grave at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, chanting 'Woman, Life, Freedom'." Another witness in Saqez said the cemetery was filled with members of the volunteer Basij militia and riot police, reported Reuters.

"But people from all around the Kurdistan province are here. We are all mourning Mahsa's death together."

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people had gathered at the cemetery, adding that the internet was cut off after clashes between security forces and people there.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16, three days after her arrest in Tehran by the notorious morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic dress code for women.

At her funeral last month, anger erupted, which rapidly led to the largest wave of protests to shake the Islamic republic in almost three years. The movement has been led by young women, who have confronted security personnel while burning their hijab.

In one of the most audacious challenges to the Islamic Republic's clerical authority since the 1979 revolution, demonstrations sparked by the 22-year-old's death are going strong and have grown in number.

(With inputs from Reuters)