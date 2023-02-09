Maharashtra Journalist Beaten Up In Government Bus, Probe Launched

The incident took place two days ago under the jurisdiction of Kej police station, said an official.

A TV journalist was allegedly beaten up while travelling by a state transport bus in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Two men asked journalist Abhimanyu Fad on Aurangabad-Ambajogai bus if he worked for a certain news channel and assaulted him, he said.

A case under section 323 (assault) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further probe was on, the official said without disclosing more details.

