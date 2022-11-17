'No One Knows Anything,' Jack Dorsey Tweeted. Elon Musk Reacted

Last week, Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey arguedover the new features of Twitter

As Twitter's new owner Elon Musk continues an aggressive revamp of the social media platform, its co-founder Jack Dorsey seems to be following his every step closely.



In an apparent reference to the micro-blogging site, Jack Dorsey this morning tweeted, "no one knows anything."

To which the billionaire, who completed the $44 billion deal of the company in late October, replied, "Magic knows it all."

Magic 🎱 knows all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2022

This comes after a wave of impersonation chaos following a change in Twitter's 'blue tick' verification system.

Musk's first two weeks as Twitter's owner has been marked by rapid change and chaos. Last week, Musk and Dorsey argued over the social media platform's vision and the "Birdwatch" feature.

In a tweet, Musk said there is a need for Twitter to become the most accurate source of information about the world.

"Accurate to who? (sic)," Dorsey replied.

accurate to who? — jack (@jack) November 7, 2022

Musk and Dorsey followed up this exchange with back-and-forth tweets about the feature that has been renamed as "Community Notes" by the billionaire.

Earlier, Dorsey had apologised to Twitter's employees after the company laid off nearly 50 per cent of its workforce as a part of the new owner ambitious revamp plan.

Dorsey said he regrets expanding the micro-blogging platform too quickly.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," Dorsey tweeted.

"I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever...and I understand," he added.

Jack Dorsey stepped down from the Twitter board in May this year, ending his formal relationship with the social network he co-founded in 2006. He has been a director since 2007, and was most recently Twitter CEO from mid-2015 until his resignation last year.