Madagascar President Denounces 'Coup' Attempt Over Protests Against Political Elite

Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina condemned on Friday what he said was an attempt to topple his government following days of deadly youth-led protests against the political elite and years of misrule.

The near-daily rallies began on September 25 in the capital, Antananarivo, over power and water shortages and have since spread to other parts of the Indian Ocean island.

Demonstrators have demanded the president's resignation.

Called to action on social media through a movement called "Gen Z", the protests forced Rajoelina to sack his government and invite dialogue to restore order.

"They have been exploited to provoke a coup," the 51-year-old leader said in reference to the mostly young demonstrators who have taken to the streets to show their anger.

"What I want to tell you is that some people want to destroy our country," he said in a live video on his Facebook page, without naming who was behind the move.

"Countries and agencies paid for this movement to get me out, not through elections, but for profit to take power like other African countries. That's why I tell you to be very careful," he said.

At least 22 people have been killed and hundreds injured since the protests started, according to the United Nations, a toll the government has denied as based on rumours or misinformation.

It is the latest bout of unrest to hit Madagascar since independence from France in 1960, posing the most significant challenge yet to Rajoelina's tenure since his 2023 re-election.