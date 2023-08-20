''Loudest Pop'': Massive Chunk Of Ice Falls From The Sky, Damages House In US

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident.

A massive ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in the US state of Massachusetts on Sunday, damaging the roof of the home, New York Post reported.

Homeowners Jeff Ilg and his wife, Amelia Rainville, believe that the piece of ice fell from an airplane traveling to Boston Logan International Airport. The ice chunk, estimated to be 15 to 20 pounds, thankfully didn't the couple or their two children.

“We heard an explosion, basically. The loudest pop, bang I've ever heard," Mr ILg said.

When they heard the loud bang, they hurried upstairs to check on their children, who were sound asleep despite the noise. They then ran around the house to find out what happened. Mr Ilg said he saw a giant partial block of ice on the back step, and debris scattered around the backyard and on the roof.

''I had no idea what this was. It was hard to wrap my head around it. There wasn't a cloud in the sky,” Ilg told Boston 25 News.

Because it was night, he couldn't exactly see the damage to his home. Meanwhile, his wife called the police and then he spotted a hole in the roof. He ran up to the attic to see if there was a hole.

The impact on the outside was about 18 inches to two feet in diameter, he said, but the damage to the inside was bigger.

Mr. Ilg and his wife gathered about 10 pounds of the ice in bags, but there was still a lot more of it around.

The biggest hailstone on record in the U.S. – just under 2 pounds and 8 inches in diameter – fell in Vivian, South Dakota, in 2010, according to Weather.com.



