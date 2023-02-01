Long-Range Weapons From West For Ukraine Will Not Deter Russia: Kremlin

Ukraine's allies have so far declined to supply the weapons. (Representational)

The Kremlin said Wednesday that any deliveries of long-range weapons to Ukraine by Western countries would not change Russia's military objectives in Ukraine or change fighting on the battlefield.

Kyiv has begun asking its military backers for modern fighter jets and missiles with greater range to strike targets deeper inside Russian-controlled territory.

"This is a direct course to whipping up tension and to escalating the level (of fighting). It would require greater efforts from us. But again, it won't change the course of events," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Peskov was responding to journalists citing unconfirmed reports that Washington is planning to give Ukraine missiles with a range of up to 150 kilometres (93 miles).

Ukraine's allies have so far declined to supply the weapons over concerns they they could be used to strike targets inside Russia, further escalating the conflict.

Peskov also told reporters Wednesday that the Kremlin was not considering any new plans for talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

Biden said Tuesday that he will be discussing Ukraine's latest requests for advanced weaponry with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine's calls for jets and long-range missiles come after Western countries decided last week to give Kyiv's forces heavy tanks, after long deliberations.

