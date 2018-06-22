Man Who Claimed He Had A Bomb At London Rail Station Arrested

"A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested," British Transport Police said. "We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible."
Footage on social media showed a large police presence including armed officers at the station which handles services to the capital from southeast England.
CommentsBritain is on currently on its second highest threat level of "severe", meaning an attack by terrorists is considered highly likely.
