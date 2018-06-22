Man Who Claimed He Had A Bomb At London Rail Station Arrested Social media footage showed a large police presence including armed officers at the station.

Share EMAIL PRINT The rail terminal had been evacuated after reports of man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb. London: British police said on Friday they had arrested a man at London's Charing Cross railway station who claimed he had a bomb.



"A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested," British Transport Police said. "We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible."



Footage on social media showed a large police presence including armed officers at the station which handles services to the capital from southeast England.



Britain is on currently on its second highest threat level of "severe", meaning an attack by terrorists is considered highly likely. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



