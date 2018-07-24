London Taxi Drivers Plot To Sue Uber For Over $1.5 Billion: Report

The taxi drivers' association and Uber were not immediately available for comment.

World | | Updated: July 24, 2018 18:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
London Taxi Drivers Plot To Sue Uber For Over $1.5 Billion: Report

The report said it had engaged the law firm Mishcon de Reya to explore the options

LONDON: 

London taxi drivers are drawing up a plan to sue mobile app Uber for over 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), Sky News reported on Tuesday citing unidentified sources, weeks after it was granted a temporary licence to operate in Britain's capital.

Sky News said the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association (LTDA) was likely to argue that 25,000 black-cab drivers in London had suffered lost earnings averaging around 10,000 pounds for at least five years as a result of Uber's failings, taking the overall possible bill to 1.25 billion pounds ($1.64 billion).

The report said it had engaged the law firm Mishcon de Reya to explore the options.

Uber won a probationary licence to operate in the city last month, after Transport for London (TfL) had refused to renew it last September for failings in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

The LTDA were not immediately available for comment. Uber declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UberLondon taxi drivers

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoCastor OilBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto DietDrinking Lemon Water

................................ Advertisement ................................