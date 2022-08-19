London Public Transport To Grind To A Halt Amid Worker Strikes

Thousands of workers walked out on Thursday and are expected to on Saturday as well.

London's transport network will grind to a halt on Friday as tube and bus workers strike over pay and conditions, the latest in a summer of labour market disputes as double-digit inflation eats into wages.

Severe disruption was expected on all London Underground lines, London Overground services would be reduced, and dozens of bus routes in the west of the city would not run as normal, Transport for London (TFL) said.

Tens of thousands of workers from the wider national rail network walked out on Thursday and will do so again on Saturday.

Commuters across the country have already endured disruption from rail strikes this year, organised by unions over pay and conditions for their members that better reflect the soaring cost of living caused by energy price-driven inflation.

Data showed inflation at 10.1 per cent in July, the highest since February 1982, as rising energy costs resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine hit consumers directly through their household bills, and indirectly through rising food prices.

That has led to a standoff between firms, who say rising costs and falling demand limit their room to negotiate, unions who say their workers cannot afford to live and the government, which is worried that big wage increases may fuel inflation.

Trade union RMT said the underground strike was in response to a lack of assurances about jobs and pensions from TFL. TFL is itself in prolonged negotiations with the government after the expiration of an emergency state funding deal, in part necessitated by a post-pandemic fall in passengers.

Workers in other British industries are also planning future strikes or moving towards industrial action. These include port workers, lawyers, teachers, nurses, firefighters, and waste collection, airport and postal staff.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)