London Hotter Than Delhi? Weather News From Across The World

The weather in London is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius on Thursday while Delhi is predicted at 29 degrees Celsius, making London warmer than Delhi.

World | Edited by | Updated: July 25, 2018 15:57 IST
In Chino in California, the temperature touched 48.9 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi: 

Heat wave conditions are worsening across the world. In Japan, the temperature remained around 40 degrees Celsius. Over 30,000 people have been taken to the hospital due to heatstroke. Temperature has crossed 40 degrees for the first time in Tokyo. In the last one week, 77 people have died including a 6-year-old who was on a school trip. Schools in Japan are extending their summer break as air-conditioning is relatively rare in the country.

Hottest ever temperature was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius near Kumagaya, 62 km from Tokyo.

Japan is fighting heat weave and heat strokes.

In the Arctic Circle, Sweden has been fighting wildfires with temperatures touching a record 31 degree Celsius.

Algeria recorded temperature at 51 degrees Celsius while in Chino in California, the temperature touched 48.9 degrees Celsius.

In London, the practice match in England has been reduced to three matches a day instead of four.  The ideal temperature of the ground should be 22 degrees Celsius, but it touched 27 degree Celsius today. The weather in London is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius on Thursday while Delhi is predicted at 29 degrees Celsius, making London warmer than Delhi.

