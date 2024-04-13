Lockdown, Multiple Deaths: What We Know So Far About Sydney Mall Stabbings

According to the police, five people were killed in the attack. Police then shot dead the attacker.

Among those injured were a mother and her baby, who are being treated for stab wounds.

The stabbings occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with Saturday afternoon shoppers.

Security camera footage broadcast by local media showed a man running around the shopping centre with a large knife and injured people lying on the floor.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.

In a statement, Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones. Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders."

The centre is still in lockdown, with shoppers who had been hiding in stores continuing to exit stores as heavily armed tactical response teams move through the centre.

Authorities have advised the public to steer clear of the area, as the vicinity is congested with ambulances and police vehicles attending to the emergency.

Brendan Blomeley, who was inside the shopping centre with his two children during the incident, described the terrifying ordeal. "It was frightening, it was harrowing… We were cowering in a store with hundreds of other people," he told the Guardian.