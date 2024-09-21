Live Updates: PM Modi's 3-Day US Visit Begins, Will Attend Quad Summit, Hold Talks With Biden

PM Modi is also likely to hold bilateral discussions with some other world leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for his three-day US Visit. The Prime Minister will attend the Quad summit and will hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden.

US President Biden has opted for his hometown of Wilmington-around 170 kilometres from Washington- to host the farewell summit for Quad leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Philadelphia around 10 am local time (7.30 pm IST) and then head to US President Joe Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, where the two leaders will hold bilateral discussions.

Here are the LIVE updates on Prime Minister Modi's US visit:

Sep 21, 2024 18:50 (IST) Quad Leaders To Use "Strongest Language" Against North Korea, South China Sea: US Official



At the Quad Summit, The United States, India, Australia and Japan will use "some of the strongest language" on North Korea and the South China Sea, a senior US administration official said as per news agency IANS.

"I will say that the Quad agenda always focuses on a wide range of strategic profits in the Indo-Pacific that absolutely includes considerations with respect to the PRC, including on the economic front, in the maritime space and elsewhere," the official said, referring to China by its official name, the People's Republic of China.

"But it will also include a focus on the DPRK and several other key considerations as well. I will say that I think you can expect to see in the upcoming joint statement...some of the strongest language that the Quad has ever produced, particularly on the South China Sea and on North Korea," the official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Sep 21, 2024 18:20 (IST) "Thanks To India's Leadership": US Official On Maritime Cooperation Expansion to Indian Ocean



The Quad Summit on Saturday in Delaware is poised to announce the expansion of their joint maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean and closer coastguard integration throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Leaders of the United States, Australia, India and Japan are set to announce on Saturday the expansion of the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) initiative from Southeast Asia into the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the White House said.

Thanking India's leadership, the White House further said that this expansion will help monitor illegal fishing and other illegal activities in waters where China's influence is growing. The development comes amid rising tensions in the East and South China seas in the face of an increasingly aggressive Chinese military.

A senior Biden administration official, while elaborating on the IPMDA initiative said, "In addition to the coverage, IPMDA is already providing to our partners in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands to help them monitor their water for illegal fishing and other illegal activities. It will also expand that coverage to include the Indian Ocean region, thanks to India's leadership."

The maritime initiative which seeks to keep a check on illegal activities on seas was first launched at the Quad Leaders Summit in Tokyo two years ago.



Sep 21, 2024 18:17 (IST) Will Have Bilateral Meeting With Biden: PM Modi Ahead Of US Visit



Prime Minister Narendra Modi who commenced his three-day visit to the US on Saturday said he will take part in various programs and will have a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden.

Sep 21, 2024 18:17 (IST) PM Modi's US Visit: Joe Biden To Host Quad Summit At His High School



Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the US for the Quad Summit, US President Joe Biden hosted Australian PM Anthony Albanese for a one-on-one meeting at his Delaware house on Friday.