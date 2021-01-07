Live Updates: Trump Supporters Enter US Capitol; Lawmakers Decry 'Coup'

President Donald Trump called for "peaceful" protests on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump called for "peaceful" protests on Wednesday after his supporters entered the Capitol following a rally during which he urged Congress to reject Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement," Trump said on Twitter more than an hour after protesters breached a security cordon.

"They are truly on the side of our Country," Trump said. "Stay peaceful!"

The House of Representatives and Senate went into recess as protesters disrupted a session called to certify the Electoral College votes from the November 3 presidential election.

Jan 07, 2021 02:20 (IST) US lawmakers denounce "coup" as Trump supporters storm Congress

US lawmakers decried an attempted "coup" against the US government Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump smashed into the US Congress and shut down legislative sessions.



"A mob storming the US Capitol to overturn an election. A coup in progress," said Representative Val Demings in a tweet.



"This is anarchy. This is an attempted coup. And it's happening in America because of lawless lawmakers," added another congressman, Seth Moulton.



Others also characterizing the assault as a coup attempt blamed Trump for inciting the protesters, who halted the confirmation by Congress of Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 election.



"The president is inciting domestic terrorism," said Representative Mark Pocan.



