In Pics: Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol Hill

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.

A person was shot dead Wednesday inside the US Capitol amid chaotic scenes in Washington as supporters of President Donald Trump entered the building in anger over his election defeat. Unverified videos appear to show a woman who was part of the protests on the floor inside the Capitol and bleeding after gunfire erupted momentarily.

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building.

A supporter of Trump wears a gas mask and holds a bust of him after he and hundreds of others stormed the Capitol building.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather at a rally at Freedom Plaza.

Members of the National Guard stand guard as supporters of Trump gather outside the US Capitol building.