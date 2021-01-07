Republican Congressman Calls For Trump's Ouster With 25th Amendment

Washington:
Republican US Representative Adam Kinzinger on Thursday called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove President Donald Trump from office, a day after the president's supporters stormed the US Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy.
"All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself," Kinzinger said in a video he posted on Twitter.
