Republican Congressman Calls For Trump's Ouster With 25th Amendment

Donald Trump supporters swarmed the US Capitol on Wednesday. (File)

Republican US Representative Adam Kinzinger on Thursday called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove President Donald Trump from office, a day after the president's supporters stormed the US Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy.

"All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself," Kinzinger said in a video he posted on Twitter.

