'Little Blessing' :Mark Zuckerberg And Wife Priscilla Chan Welcome Third Child

Mark Zuckerberg with his newborn daughter Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg.

Facebook's Co-founder and Meta's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan welcomed their third baby together. Mr Zuckerberg took to Instagram to announce the birth of their third daughter Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," he captioned the post. In one of the pictures, Mr Zuckerberg can be seen smiling at his newborn. A second picture shows Ms Chan holding the baby girl close to her, trying to establish skin-to-skin contact.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over three lakh likes. Several people on the internet congratulated the couple for the new addition to their family.

The Meta chief had announced the news of his wife's pregnancy in September last year. He wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year". In the photo, Mr Zuckerberg placed his hand on Ms Chan's bump as the duo smiled at the camera.

The couple has been married since 2012 and already has two daughters, five-year-old August and seven-year-old Maxima "Max".

Notably, Ms Chan and Mr Zuckerberg met in college and fell in love. A paediatrician and philanthropist, Ms Chan pursued her medical education at the University of California after receiving her degree from Harvard University.

After meeting at a frat party at Harvard University, the couple started dating in 2003. On May 19, 2012, the pair exchanged vows on Mr Zuckerberg's estate. They marked their tenth wedding anniversary last year by recreating a scene from their nuptials.

On the occasion of New Year's, the Facebook Co-founder took to social media to share a picture of him cradling his wife's baby bump. "Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023," the caption said.

In the photo, Mr Zuckerberg was dressed in a black suit while Ms Chan wore a white dress. The couple was all smiles while posing for the photo. Another photo also featured Mr Zuckerberg sharing a candid moment with his daughter.