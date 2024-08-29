All About Listeria, Bacterial Infection Causing Sudden Deaths In US

Listeria most commonly affects pregnant individuals, newborns, older adults.

The United States has reported over 58 cases in a Listeria outbreak, with eight deaths according to the latest data released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This marks the largest listeriosis outbreak since the 2011 incident linked to cantaloupe.

What Is Listeria

Listeria is a bacterial infection that can occur in moist environments, soil, water, decaying vegetation, and animals. It can survive and even grow under refrigeration and other food preservation methods. When people consume contaminated food, they may develop a disease called listeriosis.

Symptoms

Symptoms can vary depending on the individual and the affected part of the body. Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, loss of balance, stiff neck, and seizures. In some cases, it can take up to 10 weeks for symptoms of listeriosis to appear.

Who Is At Risk

Listeria most commonly affects pregnant individuals, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. While others can also contract Listeria, they rarely become seriously ill.

Prevention

Listeria is a hardy bacterium that can spread to and from food. Certain foods are more likely to be contaminated with Listeria, such as soft cheeses, raw milk, deli meats, prepared meats, pâté, cold-smoked fish, sprouts, and melons.

To prevent infection, it is essential to clean the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards, and countertops. Hands should be washed with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food.

Pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems should avoid certain foods, including unpasteurised or raw milk, cheeses made from unpasteurised milk, raw fish, raw sprouts, and some other raw foods.

People with pets should be particularly cautious to avoid cross-contamination when preparing their pet's food.

Diagnosis

Listeria infection is typically diagnosed when a laboratory test detects Listeria in a sample of the ill person's body fluids or tissues.

Treatment

Treatment varies depending on the type and severity of the illness. Antibiotic therapy is the preferred treatment for invasive listeriosis.