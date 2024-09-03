Listeria Outbreak Claims 9 Lives In US, Health Authorities Advise Checking Refrigerated Foods

The CDC advises thorough cleaning of refrigerators and surfaces to prevent contamination.

Deadly listeria outbreak in deli meats, which was first reported in July and, as of Tuesday, has been linked to several hospitalisations across many US states, could bring more illness, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak has led to at least 57 hospitalisations and nine deaths in 18 states since the CDC initially reported it on July 19. Those cases now include nine deaths across South Carolina, Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, New Mexico, and New York.

The national public health agency of the United States has confirmed that this is the largest listeriosis outbreak since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe.

The agency has urged citizens to exercise extreme caution regarding the outbreak, saying, "Everyone should check their homes for any remaining recalled Boar's Head products since they can have a long shelf life." Look for "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. Some of the products have sold by dates into October 2024."

Listeria infection: Symptoms, source

According to CDC, Listeria is a hardy germ that can remain on surfaces, like meat slicers, and foods, even at refrigerated temperatures. It can also take up to 10 weeks for some people to have symptoms of listeriosis.

Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body.

Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threating infection of the newborn.

People who are not pregnant may experience headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Symptoms of severe illness usually start 1 to 4 weeks after eating contaminated food with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after.

Prevention: