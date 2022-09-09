Life In Pictures Of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch

Queen Elizabeth has reigned for 70 years, longer than any other British monarch in history.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary (Queen Elizabeth II) was born on April 21, 1926 in Mayfair London. She was the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96. She was the monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Photo Credit: Getty Images Queen Elizabeth was married to her distant cousin Prince Philip in 1947 who died in April last year. Prince Charles, who has now been appointed as the King, was born 11 months later in 1948.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor coronation took place in 1953. She was the sixth female to ascend to the British throne. Queen Elizabeth's Coronation on June 2, 1953 was the major event of the television age.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has reigned for 70 years, longer than any other British monarch in history. The previous record was held by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Charles married Princess Diana in 1981, their marriage ended in divorce in 1996. Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth travelled to more than 100 countries since 1952 - another record for a British Monarch. She visited India many times, but her first visit came in 1961.

Queen Elizabeth during her visit to India opened the institute building of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at a ceremony attended by then-President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

At her coronation in 1953, Elizabeth II was crowned queen of seven independent countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Ceylon, which later changed its name to Sri Lanka.

At her peak, she was the queen of 18 countries between 1983 and 1987.

The month of June marked the platinum jubilee celebration of Queen Elizabeth on the throne. The four-day celebrations saw participation of tens of thousands of people.