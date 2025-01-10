Liberal Party Of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau To Choose New Leader On March 9

Canada's Liberal Party said late on Thursday it will choose a new leader on March 9 to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trudeau announced on Monday that he will step down in the coming months after nine years in power, bowing to pressure from lawmakers alarmed by his Liberal Party's miserable showing in pre-election polls.
