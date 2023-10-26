'Let That Sink In': Tracing Elon Musk's One-Year Journey At Twitter

"Let That Sink In": This was the first thing he posted after acquiring the platform. Mr Musk even attached a photo of himself entering Twitter Headquarters carrying a bathroom sink.

Donald Trump's account reinstated: A month after owning Twitter, Elon Musk began reinstating handles that were banned in the wake of January 6 insurrection at the Capitol Hill in the US. Among them was former US President Donald Trump. Mr Musk based his decision on the responses he received on a poll he ran on the platform: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

"Instagram makes people depressed": This tweet was posed in January 2023 in the form of a poll. Mr Musk asked his followers which platform was better, tweeting: "Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better?" One user replied Twitter doesn't make them angry but makes them laugh. Musk responded by saying he does laugh a lot on Twitter. He has been sparring with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Instagram parent Meta, challenging them for a cage fight. Analysts say this is a way to increase users' interest in the platform.

Twitter to share ad revenue with creators: In February, Mr Musk announced plan to boost advertising revenue by encouraging users to subscribe and create content to access a part of the company's profits. The announcement came amid reports that Twitter was losing $4 million a day.

"Trying my best for the humans": Mr Musk posted this for the first time in March when a Twitter user portrayed him in a meme as the saviour of mankind. The tweet was part of changes in the algorithm of Twitter, which allowed Mr Musk's voice to be amplified.

"Soros reminds me of Magneto": In May, Mr Musk compared investor George Soros to Magneto, the supervillain in X-Men comic books, referring to the antisemitic tropes of the alt-right. When investigative journalist Brian Krassenstein argued that "Soros, a Holocaust survivor (like Magneto), gets attacked nonstop for his good intentions" Musk suggested that Soros "hates humanity".

"I'm up for a cage match if he is": This post came in June, when Mr Zuckerberg launched a competitor to Twitter called Threads. The Meta CEO, who practices jiu-jitsu, accepted. However, the date has not yet been decided, but the speculation is on as to who will win if such a fight takes place.