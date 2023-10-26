"Let That Sink In": Tracing Elon Musk's One-Year Journey At Twitter

Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter (now rebranded as X) for $44 billion in October last year. It was one of the biggest deals in the tech world and created a lot of speculation over how Mr Musk will run the company.

Here are some tweets that explain his first turbulent year at Twitter:

  1. "Let That Sink In": This was the first thing he posted after acquiring the platform. Mr Musk even attached a photo of himself entering Twitter Headquarters carrying a bathroom sink. 

  2. Donald Trump's account reinstated: A month after owning Twitter, Elon Musk began reinstating handles that were banned in the wake of January 6 insurrection at the Capitol Hill in the US. Among them was former US President Donald Trump. Mr Musk based his decision on the responses he received on a poll he ran on the platform: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

  3. "Instagram makes people depressed": This tweet was posed in January 2023 in the form of a poll. Mr Musk asked his followers which platform was better, tweeting: "Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better?" One user replied Twitter doesn't make them angry but makes them laugh. Musk responded by saying he does laugh a lot on Twitter. He has been sparring with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Instagram parent Meta, challenging them for a cage fight. Analysts say this is a way to increase users' interest in the platform.

  4. Twitter to share ad revenue with creators: In February, Mr Musk announced plan to boost advertising revenue by encouraging users to subscribe and create content to access a part of the company's profits. The announcement came amid reports that Twitter was losing $4 million a day.

  5. "Trying my best for the humans": Mr Musk posted this for the first time in March when a Twitter user portrayed him in a meme as the saviour of mankind. The tweet was part of changes in the algorithm of Twitter, which allowed Mr Musk's voice to be amplified.

  6. "Soros reminds me of Magneto": In May, Mr Musk compared investor George Soros to Magneto, the supervillain in X-Men comic books, referring to the antisemitic tropes of the alt-right. When investigative journalist Brian Krassenstein argued that "Soros, a Holocaust survivor (like Magneto), gets attacked nonstop for his good intentions" Musk suggested that Soros "hates humanity".

  7. "I'm up for a cage match if he is": This post came in June, when Mr Zuckerberg launched a competitor to Twitter called Threads. The Meta CEO, who practices jiu-jitsu, accepted. However, the date has not yet been decided, but the speculation is on as to who will win if such a fight takes place.

  8. "X goes live": Elon Musk formally announced the change of the company's logo in July. More than six months after he acquired Twitter, he merged the company into an entity called X Corp, saying Twitter is an accelerant to building an everything-app called X. He has had a superstitious obsession with the letter X since he invested in the online bank X.com. The letter features in all his companies, and is also a part of the name of his son with the artist Grimes.



