Leader Of 'Proud Boys' Militia Gets 17-Years In Jail For US Capitol Attack

A leader of the Proud Boys militia who called for a "war" to keep Donald Trump president was sentenced to 17 years in prison Thursday, one of the longest sentences yet over the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Prosecutors said Joe Biggs was a key figure in a "seditious conspiracy" to forcibly overturn Joe Biden's election victory, leading Trump supporters in the January 6 military-style assault on the US Congress.

