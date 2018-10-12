Landslide In Eastern Uganda Kills At Least 31: Government Official

The landslides tumbled down onto a small town on the mountain's slopes on Thursday afternoon, the official said.

World | | Updated: October 12, 2018 11:38 IST
Landslide In Eastern Uganda Kills At Least 31: Government Official

At least 31 people were killed when a landslide rolled down the slopes of Mt. Elgon (Representational)

Kampala: 

At least 31 people were killed when a landslide rolled down the slopes of Mt. Elgon in eastern Uganda, wrecking homes and burying animals, a government official told Reuters on Friday.

Martin Owor, Commissioner for Disaster Preparedness and Management, said the landslides tumbled down onto a small town on the mountain's slopes on Thursday afternoon.

The area, close to the border with Kenya, is prone to landslides and there have been several similar accidents in recent years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

