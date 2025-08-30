"Cocaine And Fentanyl": Adult Film Star Kylie Page's Cause Of Death Revealed

Adult film star Kylie Page died after accidentally overdosing on cocaine and fentanyl, according to Los Angeles County's Medical Examiner's Office. Page, whose real name was Kylie Pylant, died on June 25. Her body was found at her Los Angeles County residence, according to The NY Post.

The 28-year-old's family and friends celebrated her reaching the milestone of 60 days sober just five days prior to her death. Law authorities discovered fentanyl, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia at her Los Angeles County residence despite her rehabilitation attempts, which prompted an investigation that finally proved the cause.

Authorities looked for Page when a friend requested a welfare check. The medical examiner found no evidence of foul play and concluded that her death was an accident. According to an autopsy, Page overdosed on cocaine and fentanyl before she died.

Known for her vibrant presence in the adult entertainment industry, Page collaborated with Brazzers and Vixen Media Group, among other production ventures. She also featured in the 2017 Netflix miniseries 'Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On,' where she discussed her own experiences with substance abuse and the adult industry.

GoFundMe Fundraiser

Following her death, family and friends launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral costs and the cost of returning her remains from California to Oklahoma. At the time of writing, the page had raised nearly $21,000 to support her family during their grief.

"Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked... We lost her too soon, and now her family is trying to bring her home from California to the Midwest - to lay her to rest surrounded by friends and family," the campaign read.

Page's death is the seventh drug-related death among adult film actors in the last three years, a figure that has run alarm bells in the industry.

According to a study by Dr Corita Grudzen, employed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, "evidence suggests alcohol and drug use is higher among adult film performers - women, in particular."

According to Grudzen, these performers often experience depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, stress, low self-esteem, negative body image, and suicidal thoughts.

Although there are many "pathways" to drug usage in adult entertainment, the research showed that a small percentage of performers enter the business already hooked and use their earnings to feed their habit.