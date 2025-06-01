5 Killed, Several Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Kuwait Apartment Block

A fire in a residential building southwest of Kuwait City killed five people, the Gulf state's fire brigade said on Sunday.

The blaze broke out in two apartments in the Rigga area, about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the capital, said spokesman Brigadier General Mohammed al-Gharib.

Three bodies were found at the scene and two more people died from their injuries in hospital, he told AFP.

Several others were injured, and Gharib warned that the number of deaths could rise due to the severity of some of the burns.

An investigation has been launched into the cause.

