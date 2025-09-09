Nepal Burns: All Eyes On PM Oli As His Top Ministers Quit Cabinet

Nepal Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung on Tuesday said Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will not resign, even as massive protests - initially over a ban on social media apps followed by corruption - continued to rock Kathmandu for a second consecutive day, and a few ministers pulled out from the Cabinet.

Demanding Mr Oli's resignation, protesters defied curbs on public gatherings and reportedly burnt tyres to block roads from the early hours of the morning in Kalanki. The protesters shouted slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), "Take action against corrupt leaders". The agitators targeted the residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel and targeted several houses of ministers, including Mr Gurung.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Gurung said: "Prime Minister Oli will not resign. The political parties are behind the protests and the violence. Anarchists have tried to take over the protest, resulting in violence. The Prime Minister will meet members of various political parties and he is also ready to meet those spearheading the protests."

He also said that the Nepal Cabinet has decided to form a committee to investigate the violence and killings.

Several Cabinet ministers, however, either quit or announced their intention to resign, citing the government's ignorance towards the protesters' grievances. There are 25 ministers, including the Prime Minister, in the Nepal Cabinet.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who represented the Nepali Congress party in the coalition government, resigned on moral grounds following the deadly clashes on Monday.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari stepped down from his post. Health Minister Pradeep Paudel told NDTV he will also resign since "it is not possible to remain in the government under such circumstances".

Similarly, Youth and Sports Minister Teju Lal Chaudhary, and Water Minister Pradeep Yadav also resigned. Mr Chaudhary told NDTV the government was aware of the youth's grievances but chose to ignore. Legislator Asim Shah also quit his post. Congress leader Shekhar Koirala has instructed his close ministers to resign, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, the Kathmandu District Administration Office had announced a curfew from 8:30 am until further notice in the capital city. Authorities enforced curfews across Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts.

The protesters, however, vandalised the residence of former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at Khumaltar in Lalitpur. They also demonstrated in front of former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's house at Budhanilkantha in Kathmandu. They set ablaze the residence of Mr Poudel.

This came even as Mr Oli, in a statement, appealed for peace and pressed for dialogue.

On Monday, protesters carried placards saying "shut down corruption and not social media" and "youths against corruption", as they marched through Kathmandu.

Twenty-six social media sites were banned on Friday over their failure to register with the government. On Monday, massive protests rocked Kathmandu as thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of 'Gen Z', staged a massive protest in front of the Parliament and shouted anti-government slogans demanding immediate revocation of the ban.

The demonstration turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said. The protests also spread to Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari and Damak.