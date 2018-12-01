Nepal Wants To Develop Friendly Ties With Neighbours: KP Sharma Oli

KP Sharma Oli seeks support from friendly countries for establishing peace.

Nepal wants to develop friendly ties with neighbouring countries on the basis of "equality and justice", Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said today while inaugurating a summit attended by countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including India.

The Asia-Pacific Summit 2018 organised by the South Korea-based Universal Peace Federation and supported by the Government of Nepal will be attended by the leaders from the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan and Philippines.

Climate change has emerged as a major threat to humanity and we need to forge cooperation and collaboration to fight it back, Mr Oli said, while inaugurating the four-day summit on the theme "Addressing Critical Challenges of Our Time: Independence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values."

"Nepal wants to develop friendly relations with neighbouring countries on the basis of equality and justice," said Mr Oli and sought support and cooperation from friendly countries for establishing peace and stability and attaining prosperity.

The biggest challenge of our time is essentially the threat of terrorism and climate challenge, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said and pointed out that these two are "posing threat to humanity irrespective of national border, religion and gender."

He called upon developed countries to extend financial assistance as well as technical support to mitigate the effect of climate change.

"All people in the world should live like a family as we all are the children of the omnipotent and omniscient God, so as to maintain sustainable peace and harmony in the world," said HJ Han Moon, founder of Universal Peace Foundation.

A host of other prominent speakers, including state counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, Prime Minister of Camdoia ST Hunsen and Vice president of Philippines Maria G Robredo and BJP leader Vijaya Jolly spoke on the issues of world peace, social justice, human values, universal brotherhood and climate change.

The summit will conclude on December 3 by adopting a Kathmandu Declaration.