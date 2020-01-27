Kobe Bryant's 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Killed In Helicopter Crash: Mayor

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa was not among those on board the helicopter: Reports

Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among the five fatalities in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of the NBA icon, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed on Sunday.

"L.A. is grieving with the Bryant family over the loss of Gianna, who perished with her father and friends in today's tragedy," Garcetti wrote on Twitter.

L.A. is grieving with the Bryant family over the loss of Gianna, who perished with her father and friends in today's tragedy. Kobe loved his daughters fiercely, and this love inspired him to be an extraordinary advocate for women and girls in sports. - Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020

Gianna was one of Bryant's four children with wife Vanessa.

Bryant and Gianna had been flying to a game his daughter was expected to play in when their helicopter crashed, according to US reports.

"The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a separate statement.

"(Kobe) was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna," Silver added.