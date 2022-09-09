King Charles's First Address To Britain: Top Quotes

London: Britain's new monarch King Charles delivered his first address to the nation on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Here are the top quotes from his King Charles's first speech
Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, she is mourned deeply. Throughout her life, Queen was an inspiration. There's a deep sense of gratitude where my mother has served.
The affection, admiration, became a hallmark of her realm. She combined these qualities. I pay tribute to my mother's memories. I know her death brings sadness. I share that sense with you all.
As the Queen herself did her service with dedication, I too pledge my dedication to the constitution. I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty and love.