King Charles III Ends Silence On UK Far-Right Riots, Praises Police Efforts

Hundreds of people have been arrested in the near-nightly unrest that hit cities across England (file).

King Charles III made his first comments on Friday about riots that have shaken British cities, praising the work of police in countering the violence.

While the monarch and Queen Camilla conveyed their condolences to the families of three girls killed in a mass stabbing on July 29, Buckingham Palace had not commented on the near-daily riots which followed.

The king praised British police and emergency services "for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder", according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

He hoped the "shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation", the spokesperson added.

Many observers had been watching to see if the king, who is on his annual summer holiday in Scotland, would end his noticeable silence on the disturbances.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in the near-nightly unrest that hit cities across England and in Northern Ireland and which authorities have blamed on far-right agitators.

Officials say the rioters took advantage of the killings of the girls in the northwestern English coastal town of Southport to launch racist and Islamophobic protests. The suspect accused of the killings was born in Britain.

Traditionally, the monarch does not comment on anything that could cause political controversy.

But in calls with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and police chiefs, the king said he had been "greatly encouraged" by the reaction "that countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many".

While extra police have been put on standby, there have been many counter-demonstrations in cities where far-right protests had been planned.

'Perilous moment'

His call for unity followed a silence that had concerned some royal watchers.

"I am surprised that the king as head of state hasn't come out more forcefully, given that it's a perilous moment for the United Kingdom," historian and royal commentator Ed Owens said before the statement's release.

According to constitutional law expert Craig Prescott, however, "the monarchy does not comment on current political events". The late Queen Elizabeth II remained similarly quiet during the last wave of riots which shook England in 2011.

"Once the riots have subsided, you might expect members of the royal family to visit places affected and perhaps to see them more in multicultural settings," Prescott said in a post on the X social media platform.

"If the king speaks out about this, then what about the next big issue and the one after that."

Owens argued that Charles, who has gradually resumed public duties after a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, may not have publicly reacted for two main reasons.

He may have been "advised by his government that it would be unwise at this stage" to intervene directly.

And the monarch might himself have deemed the issue too "combustible". The question of "illegal migration" is politically divisive and sensitive in Britain, said Owens.

But as heir to the throne, Charles made known his opposition to the previous government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

And the king has been more vocal about topics such as climate change over the years. Since becoming the monarch he is seen as having presented himself as more accessible than his predecessors, including by opening up about his health.

But for Graham Smith, head of Republic, a pressure group which campaigns for an elected UK head of state to replace the monarch, the lack of a response to the riots showed that the monarchy is an institution "for someone who isn't able to speak really".

According to media reports, quoting palace sources, the king has asked for a daily update on the crisis.

But Smith said: "There's no value in a billionaire sitting in his holiday home being updated about what's happening. I mean, it's easy to be updated -- switch the TV on."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)