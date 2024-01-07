King Charles' Heartbreaking Reply When Asked About Prince Harry's Return To England

Prince Harry attended the coronation of his father King Charles in June.

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping away from royal duties and since then the couple has been living with their two children in the United States. Their relationship with the royal household has not been the same ever since and multiple reports about the same surface from time to time. Now, it has been revealed that Prince Harry and his father, King Charles are going through a rough relationship and minimal contact, as per a report in Mirror UK.

However, despite this, King Charles gave an unexpected reply to a man when he was asked about bringing back Prince Harry to the United Kingdom. The British monarch was visiting the University of East London's Stratford campus for its 125th anniversary. During the visit, when King Charles went on to greet some students and wellwishers, a man shouted, "Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?." The King could not hear the same at first and asked him, "Who?" The man replied, "Harry, your son." Hearing this, King Charles nervously said, "It would be nice."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry attended the coronation of his father King Charles at Westminster Abbey in June. He joined his cousins, aunts and uncles before the more senior members of the royal family entered.

In April, the British royal family, Robert Jobson's "Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed" published a book which was the newest addition to the royal biography bookshelves. The author claimed that as relations between senior members of the royal family began to worsen, the late Queen and King Charles stopped taking Prince Harry's phone calls altogether.

According to the book, King Charles took this action after the Duke of Sussex "swore" at him after a heated argument over money. "Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry's calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds. When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn't given in, he told her that he wasn't a bank," Mr Jobson wrote.