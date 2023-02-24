King Charles Condemns 'Unprovoked' Attack On Ukraine

UK's King Charles condemned the "unnecessary suffering" in Ukraine. (File)

King Charles III on Friday marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by condemning the "unprovoked full-scale attack" on the country and declaring the world stood "united".

"It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation.

"The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering. Together, we stand united," the British monarch said in an unusually forthright statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

