Khashoggi Killing: Biden Warns Saudi Crown Prince Against Attacks On Dissidents

"What happened to Khashoggi was outrageous," Biden told in a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince.

US President Joe Biden said Friday he raised the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi "at the top of the meeting" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"What happened to Khashoggi was outrageous... I just made it clear if anything occurs like that again they will get that response and much more," Biden said after meeting Prince Mohammed, who US intelligence officials believe ordered the operation that led to Khashoggi's death.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)