Kentucky Woman Shocked To Find Human Body Parts In Mail Instead Of Medicines She Ordered

A woman in the United States had a bizarre experience when she opened a mail expecting medicines, but found severed human arms and fingers packed in ice, the New York Times (NYT) reported.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, immediately dialled 911 to call the police after receiving the package on Wednesday at her home in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

She expressed concern about having the body parts. "We were expecting a delivery of urgent medication that was flown in on like a Nashville airport thing, and they delivered two boxes," she said in the 911 call obtained by WSMV.

"We opened one box and it turned out to be human body parts for transplant, like it's very medicinal. We're trying to know where it goes. We just didn't want to be in possession of body parts that don't belong to us."

Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel responded to the scene and collected the remains. The report mentioned that the package was intended for a medical training facility in Nashville but was mistakenly delivered to the woman's home.

Daniel took the package to the local morgue, where it was retrieved by a courier the following morning. He further noted that the body parts came from four different donors and were meant for surgical training.

On being asked about the source of the body parts, he said, "I didn't ask."

"I mean, I'd assume, obviously, I think they came from cadavers that had been donated."

Daniel also praised the woman for handling the situation carefully. He said, "I think she did the right thing" by calling the authorities.