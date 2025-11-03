Chinese Toddler Chokes To Death On Tapioca Bubble Milk Tea While Playing On Trampoline

A three-year-old toddler in China choked to death on tapioca bubbles in his milk tea, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The incident happened on October 19 at a shopping mall in Zhejiang province, where the toddler was playing on a trampoline after consuming the milk tea.

According to eyewitnesses, the child suddenly collapsed while playing and was rushed to the hospital by his parents. Despite desperate attempts to save him, the child was pronounced dead after over an hour of emergency treatment.

The cause of death was attributed to the tapioca bubbles, which were about 10 mm in size. Those bubbles were too large for the toddler's airway and became stuck. They were also so sticky that the mother's Heimlich manoeuvre didn't work.

The child's father, identified in the report as Li, also posted a security footage of the playground where the incident happened.

The video shows the boy's mother giving him the bubble tea, and he took a sip.

While posting the video, Li asked the milk tea shop and the shopping centre to take responsibility.

The milk tea shop has expressed condolences to the family. The shop's online ordering system had a warning label indicating that children and elderly individuals should consume the drink under supervision.

The tragic incident sparked intense discussion on Chinese social media about parenting and responsibility, with many questioning the responsibility of the parents in ensuring their child's safety.

"The parents are the ones who bought bubble tea for their toddler, and the ones who let him play on the trampoline while drinking it," said one person as quoted in the report.

"It is common sense that kids cannot eat tapioca bubbles, or jelly and sticky rice. They also cannot eat or drink while playing," said another.