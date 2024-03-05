Kate Middleton Spotted For 1st Time After Surgery

According to reports the UK royal was pictured near Windsor Castle on the outskirts of London.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was spotted on Monday for the first time after remaining out of public eye for months since December last year.

According to reports the UK royal was pictured near Windsor Castle on the outskirts of London. The Princess of Wales was sitting on a passenger seat of an Audi being driven by her mom, Carole, shows a picture.

Kate has been away from the public eye since December when she attended church services with her family. Kate attempted to keep a low profile, wearing a pair of sunglasses. The sighting comes as wild conspiracy theories about Middleton's whereabouts have taken over the Internet.

According to Kensington Palace, the 42-year-old was recovering at home after a "planned abdominal surgery" in January.

On January 17, the office of the Prince and Princess of Wales said in a statement that the royal would spend 10 to 14 days in hospital after the surgical procedure and later recover at home.

"Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read.

However, in recent days, the royal's prolonged absence from public life has spurred talk. While claims range from genuine concern to outlandish conspiracy theories, the most popular theory is that the royal suffered complications during her surgery and was put in an induced coma.

Kate's husband Prince William, who recently pulled out of a scheduled appearance at a Windsor Castle citing a "personal matter", has been seen attending galas and events alone, an unusual sight.