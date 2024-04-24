Kate Middleton Receives New Title From King Charles Following A Tough Year

These celebrations come amidst a challenging time for the royal family

In recognition of her growing role within the royal family, King Charles bestowed a new title upon Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. She will now also be known as The Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour. This prestigious honour coincides with the birthday of her youngest son, Prince Louis, who turns six today. The palace released a new portrait to mark the occasion.

King Charles revealed that he gave the princess the honour to recognise the "esteem [in which] she is held".

This distinguished title, awarded on St. George's Day, recognizes her contributions alongside fellow recipients like J.K. Rowling and Sir Elton John, The Independent reported.

On a day of royal honours, Prince William was named Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, received the Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

These celebrations come amidst a challenging time for the royal family, as both the Princess and King Charles are battling cancer.

The Princess's diagnosis has required her to take a complete leave of public duty while she undergoes preventative chemotherapy. News of her health situation first emerged in January, when the palace announced a planned abdominal surgery and a recovery period extending through Easter.

Following months of speculation, the Princess of Wales announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The news of her diagnosis came just months after King Charles's cancer diagnosis.