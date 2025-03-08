Will Kamala Harris Run For California Governor? What Reports Say

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly considering a run for California governor in the 2026 election. Ms Harris will likely make a decision on her candidacy by the end of the summer, according to reports.

At a pre-Oscars party last weekend, Ms Harris, 60, talked about "staying in this fight". At the party, she met with influential figures within the Democratic Party.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta told Politico that Ms Harris would be a dominant force if she entered the 2026 governor's race. He said he will not ask anyone to drop out of the election race if Ms Harris decides to enter. He added, "They can run. I think they'll lose, and I will support her."

Ms Harris became the state attorney general of California in 2010 after winning three state elections. In 2014, she was elected again, and in 2016, she was elected as the US senator.

If elected, Ms Harris will succeed Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming election.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former California state senate leader Toni Atkins, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California schools director Tony Thurmond, and the state's former comptroller Betty Yee are among the other Democrats who have officially declared the decision to run in the election.

The election will take place on November 3, 2026, with the state's primary race scheduled for June 2026.

Ms Harris, who earlier served as Vice President under Joe Biden, lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.